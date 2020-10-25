17 Men Share The Best Gifts They’ve Ever Received

What does holiday season-prep look like in 2020? Find the most stylish cards. Prepare your brain for awkward, socially-distanced office Zoom bashes. Match your kippah to your face mask! And do scope out the best gift guides when shopping for the people you care about. Chances are, that includes a man or two.
But does a gift guide for Men™ look like in 2020? The gender binary has never been bendier in e-tailer shopping, thank goddess. So, at the risk of gendering a power drill that’s just trying to live, I decided to ask a bunch of choice dudes one simple question: what are the best gifts you’ve received?
But does a gift guide for Men™ look like in 2020? The gender binary has never been bendier in e-tailer shopping, thank goddess. So, at the risk of gendering a power drill that’s just trying to live, I decided to ask a bunch of choice dudes one simple question: what are the best gifts you’ve received?
The following men are entrepreneurs, artists, and parents; soccer fans, stoners, fashion junkies — you name it. Some had a few recs, but most had an admittedly hard time recalling material presents past. In the category of intangibles, “Life…thanks, mom” was a stand-out, as was, "My surprise 21st Bday. Best gift, because that memory will be with me forever." Aw.
Make what you will of that bite-sized Pew study. Personally, I found the men's emphasis on #feels, instead of the material, to be reassuring. Keep that in mind as you pour over the following gadgets and gizmos — because it really is the thought that counts. That, and cool-as-hell pocket synthesizers.