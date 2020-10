17 Men Share The Best Gifts They’ve Ever Received

What does holiday season-prep look like in 2020? Find the most stylish cards. Prepare your brain for awkward, socially-distanced office Zoom bashes. Match your kippah to your face mask! And do scope out the best gift guides when shopping for the people you care about. Chances are, that includes a man or two.But does a gift guide for Men™ look like in 2020? The gender binary has never been bendier in e-tailer shopping, thank goddess. So, at the risk of gendering a power drill that’s just trying to live, I decided to ask a bunch of choice dudes one simple question: what are the best gifts you’ve received?