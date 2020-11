25 Cool Gifts Your Brother Will Actually Like

Whether you have a love-hate relationship or one that's actually built on kindness and mutual respect, your brother probably means more to you than you're willing to admit. (Remember, you're the one who clicked on this story.) But, just because you share the same childhood doesn't mean you share the same interests. Translation: brothers can be difficult to shop for — take it from me, someone who's given my own bro a gift card for five years running. However, this year I've vowed to be more thoughtful with my present selection! And as part of that plan, I am now sharing my coolest finds with all of you.