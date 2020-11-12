25 Cool Gifts Your Brother Will Actually Like

Whether you have a love-hate relationship or one that's actually built on kindness and mutual respect, your brother probably means more to you than you're willing to admit. (Remember, you're the one who clicked on this story.) But, just because you share the same childhood doesn't mean you share the same interests. Translation: brothers can be difficult to shop for — take it from me, someone who's given my own bro a gift card for five years running. However, this year I've vowed to be more thoughtful with my present selection! And as part of that plan, I am now sharing my coolest finds with all of you.
Maybe your brother is a heavy gamer (like mine). Or, maybe he spends his free time traversing the great outdoors. Whatever his particular hobbies are, my curated shopping guide ahead has a sampling of diverse buys ready to suit the most finicky of male siblings on your gifting list. Scroll on to let him know that, yes, you actually do care with any one of the 25 ideas ahead.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.