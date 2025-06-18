I Tried Full-Body Deodorant—Here’s The Good, Bad, & The Sweaty
As beauty editors, we always keep our ears to the ground when it comes to product trends and new launches. I’m not just talking about what hits our inboxes and desks on a daily basis, but also out in the wild: When I’m at the pharmacy, the grocery store, or wandering the aisles at Sephora — I truly live and breathe the stuff. Which brings me to recently, when a Jerry Seinfeld-esque internal monologue wondered, “What’s the deal with full-body deodorant?”
All of a sudden, they were everywhere. Claims like “72-hour odor control” (pretty sure showering regularly has this part covered?) and H2T protection seemed too good to be true. I knew I had to dig deeper.
“People sweat everywhere, not just the underarms,” explains New York-based dermatologist Shereene Idriss, M.D. “The rise of ‘whole body’ formulas is a response to the fact that people are becoming more aware — and frankly, more self-conscious — about odor and sweating in other areas like the chest, back, feet, and yes, even the butt crack.” As far as sweaty spots go, I deal with boob and back sweat during the summer. But normally, I’d either just ignore it or hit my cleavage with a blast of my Dove antiperspirant; after all, it’s more or less the same stuff…right?
According to Dr. Idriss, not necessarily: “Formula-wise, yes, there can be differences,” she says. “Whole body deodorants tend to be formulated with gentler, odor-neutralizing ingredients like baking soda, magnesium hydroxide, or even probiotic blends rather than the heavy-duty aluminum-based antiperspirants you’d find in clinical strength underarm products.” Sure enough, a closer look at product labels revealed ingredients like tapioca starch, coconut oil, and even niacinamide, which work to balance skin and absorb oil where needed.
So far, I was on board. However, during my research, I couldn’t help but notice cheeky advertisements that not-so-subtly seemed to prey on women’s shame around vaginal odor. This was problematic at best, and a health risk at worst. “My concern with patients using whole body deodorants in the groin is that they could get into the vagina if patients do not use them sparingly, and these products could be irritating to delicate tissue,” says New York based-OB/GYN Isabel Blumberg, M.D. “If a smell seems concerning, then a woman should see her doctor as that could be a sign of something clinical like a bacterial infection.” Her best course of action? Opt for underwear made from breathable fabrics and if needed, a liner to help keep things comfortable. “Pads and liners, like ones from Carefree, are specifically designed for the genital region and are easy to change or swap out to keep you feeling fresh and clean,” she explains.
But perhaps most exciting (at least for those who only had “powder fresh” or vague floral scent options to choose from growing up in the 2000s), whole body deos seem to serve double duty as both anti-B.O. protection and wearable fragrance these days. Dove’s Sage & Lavender Cooling Whole Body Deo and Native’s Sea Salt & Cedar Whole Body were among my most reached for, as was Curie’s Santal Sage, which I would readily buy as an eau de parfum. Meanwhile, Daise dreams up deodorant (and corresponding body mists) in creative scent combos like Pear & Patchouli and Raspberry & Mint. (Not to mention, the tie-dye-inspired packaging brightens up any bathroom counter.)
So, where’s a sweaty gal to go from here? I give whole body deodorants a green flag when it comes to refreshing underarms, chest, and back — especially during the day. That said, I’d love to see brands stop encouraging (subtly or otherwise) to use the stuff on the crotch. Below, a real-deal overview of the best ones I tried.
Pros: Smells great, instant refreshing feeling
I’ve been on the natural deo train for years now, but on days when I have a grueling workout class and don’t want to worry about B.O. ruining the vibe, I’ll use Dove’s regular deodorant spray. To stress test the whole body version, I swapped this one in for my hot yoga classes and nearly couldn’t tell the difference. It performs surprisingly well for an aluminum-free spray, and the Sage & Lavender scent was my favorite among all the deodorants I tested. The price is right, and it felt cooling and refreshing when I needed it most.
Pros: Felt and worked most like my normal deodorant
Along with Dove’s spray, Native’s OG stick is my daily deo of choice, and I have to say, I was super impressed with both the stick and spray versions of the brand’s whole body deodorant. The scent options are elevated, and the stuff just plain works. I brought the Vanilla & Raspberry Whole Body Spray on a recent trip to Morocco, and it kept me feeling fresh and non-stinky during the hottest days in Marrakech. It’s a yes from me!
Pros: Unique scents, great packaging, very affordable
I really, really wanted to love this one, but I had some issues with Daise’s All Body Spray & Deodorant. The scents and packaging are an 11/10, but as someone who lives in a hot climate and works out a lot, this just didn’t last as long as I needed it to. That said, I think the accessible price point (in most cases, less than half of competitors’) and the matching body sprays are a smart concept. And hey, this might work for you if you’re not as sweaty as I am — and I love that for you! As for me? If the brand ever chooses to make an extra-strength formula, I will be the first in line to buy.
Pros: Gentle on skin, travel-friendly size, non-aerosol
I’ve tried Curie’s stick deodorant before and loved it, so I had high expectations for the spray. Right off the bat, I liked that the size was purse- and gym bag-friendly since I like to reapply during the day as needed. Second, this was the only non-aerosol spray I tried, which — depending on where you live — makes the empty bottle easier to recycle. I was pretty impressed with its performance (I didn’t notice any stinky pits during testing), but if you really like that dry-touch feeling from your deodorant, this one doesn’t deliver that as effectively as some others I tried. But if you don’t mind a little (not a lot) moisture — and reminder, none of these are labeled as antiperspirants, and none contain aluminum — then by all means, party on.
