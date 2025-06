I Tried Full-Body Deodorant—Here’s The Good, Bad, & The Sweaty

So far, I was on board. However, during my research, I couldn’t help but notice cheeky advertisements that not-so-subtly seemed to prey on women’s shame around vaginal odor . This was problematic at best, and a health risk at worst. “My concern with patients using whole body deodorants in the groin is that they could get into the vagina if patients do not use them sparingly, and these products could be irritating to delicate tissue,” says New York based-OB/GYN Isabel Blumberg, M.D. “If a smell seems concerning, then a woman should see her doctor as that could be a sign of something clinical like a bacterial infection.” Her best course of action? Opt for underwear made from breathable fabrics and if needed, a liner to help keep things comfortable. “Pads and liners, like ones from Carefree , are specifically designed for the genital region and are easy to change or swap out to keep you feeling fresh and clean,” she explains.