Fresh Skin Care Is 30% Off Right Now — Here Are Our Top Picks

Filled with brown sugar crystals and strawberry seeds, this physical exfoliant is the ultimate at-home spa treatment. Not only will it scrub away all the dry, flakey skin but it'll also leave it oh-so-smooth. Mercedes Viera, resident associate deals writer, swears by it: "I don't always have the patience or time to go all out on a face scrub, but when I do, this is what I use. Everything from the texture to the smell to the feeling of my skin afterwards, feels just like a facial. It instantly relaxes me!"