Fresh Skin Care Is 30% Off Right Now — Here Are Our Top Picks

If you've been waiting for a sign from the universe to buy a new, well-deserved skin-care treat, consider this Fresh sale to be it. The natural skin-care brand that's famous for its aesthetically pleasing floral and fermented tea lines is celebrating summer with a brand-new sale. Now through June 30, get 30% off sitewide, and when you spend $125+, you'll receive a free five-piece gift set.
And we're talking sitewide sitewide, so we understand it can be hard to choose just what to get. That's why we've selected our top six favorites, from bestsellers like the Rose & Hyaluronic Acid Deep Hydration Moisturizer and the Soy pH-Balanced Hydrating Face Wash to R29-shopping-editor-approved picks like the Sugar Face Polish and the Sugar Caramel Hydrating Lip Balm.
Advertisement
ADVERTISEMENT
This soy-proteins-filled cleanser washes away makeup and everyday dirt while keeping skin soft, (almost) poreless, moisturized, and ready for anything. With a 4.7-out-of-5-star rating, reviewers say their skin feels "clean and smooth" and that it "stays moisturized, hydrated, and dewy soft."
For those rose enthusiasts and skin barrier fanatics, the Rose Deep Hydration Face Cream — a light but 72-hour powerful moisturizer — is perfection. It features a power combo of hyaluronic acid and Damask rose extract, which gives the skin instant hydration with a strong, healthy moisture barrier.
Looking for the ultimate does-it-all serum? The Fresh Tea Elixir might just be it. With a rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars and 1,890 reviews, it promises even texture, a dewy glow, visible elasticity, and more. According to most reviewers, the promises live up to the hype: "I’m loving the combination of niacinamide and ceramides. It absorbs quickly and I swear I’m seeing a reduction in the redness in my skin."
One of Fresh's bestselling collections, Kombucha is a fermented black tea that helps improve texture, deliver brightness, and shield against environmental stressors — like pollution and blue light. This essence promises to deliver exactly that. It features a rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars and 1,510 reviews with skin-care fanatics saying it "feels great on [their] skin" and it's "worth the money."
Advertisement
ADVERTISEMENT
Is there anything better than a lip treatment that not only smells delicious but also works? We certainly don't think so. With no sticky residue in sight, this lip balm in the scent (and flavor) of caramel promises all-day hydration and a subtle hint of color. Karina Hoshikawa, R29's senior affiliate writer, is a big fan, saying, "My personal fave is this tiny pot of tinted lip balm. For starters, it tastes like delicious flan and really leaves your lips feeling hydrated. Sure, it’s much pricier than a tin of Carmex, but it’s fully worth it since a little goes a long way."
Filled with brown sugar crystals and strawberry seeds, this physical exfoliant is the ultimate at-home spa treatment. Not only will it scrub away all the dry, flakey skin but it'll also leave it oh-so-smooth. Mercedes Viera, resident associate deals writer, swears by it: "I don't always have the patience or time to go all out on a face scrub, but when I do, this is what I use. Everything from the texture to the smell to the feeling of my skin afterwards, feels just like a facial. It instantly relaxes me!"
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.