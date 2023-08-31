ADVERTISEMENT
Story from Most Wanted
ADVERTISEMENT

Top Off Your Fall ‘Fits With These Free People Hats

Karina Hoshikawa
Last Updated August 31, 2023, 8:45 PM
Photo: Courtesy of Free People
Accessories are like the cherry on top of a delicious fashion sundae. Are they optional? Of course. But do they take things to the next level? The answer is almost always a resounding yes. And while you may have your jewelry or shoe game on lock, we’re christening this fall as the hat’s big comeback season. Yes, the humble topper that keeps you warm during brisk weather can also take an otherwise bland outfit and turn it into a veritable lewk.
Free People is a reader-fave destination for everything from airy dresses to workout clothes to much more, so it’s no surprise that it's low-key slaying the hat game. From cozy beanies to chic wide-brim hats to sporty baseball caps, Free People is a true one-stop shop for all your head accessory needs this fall — just keep scrolling for proof. 
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
DashDividers_1_500x100

Baseball Caps

A little sporty, a little outdoorsy, and always on trend, baseball caps lend a cool factor to any outfit. Rep your hometown with an embroidered cap featuring your fave city, or go for cozy with a version rendered in supersoft sherpa fabric.
shop 5 products
American Needle
Locals Only Embroidered Baseball Hat
$38.00
Free People
Free People
Beau Sherpa Baseball Hat
$38.00
Free People
American Needle
Pickle Club Baseball Hat
$30.00
Free People
FP Movement
Great Outdoors Trucker Hat
$30.00
Free People
American Needle
Alphabet City 2-tone Baseball Cap
$38.00
Free People
DashDividers_1_500x100

Bucket Hats

Bucket hats aren't going away anytime soon. If you have yet to get in on the iconic '90s style, make this fall the season you change that with these options. From autumnal corduroy to washed denim, these toppers go with any look.
FP Movement
Bucket List Reversible Sherpa Bucket Hat
$68.00
Free People
Free People
Pocket Cord Bucket Hat
$38.00
Free People
Peter Grimm
Laney Washed Bucket Hat
$28.00
Free People
DashDividers_1_500x100

Beanies

Beanie weather feels far away, but once it arrives, your beanie is not leaving your head until spring. (And you can never own too many — it's the rule!) Stay classic with a chunky cable-knit version, or lean into your bougie side with a stylish, cashmere blend cap that looks as good as it feels.
Free People
Stormi Washed Cable Beanie
$28.00
Free People
FP Movement
Movement Cool Down Beanie
$20.00
Free People
Free People
Rib Stripe Recycled Cashmere Beanie
$68.00
Free People
DashDividers_1_500x100

Wide-Brim Hats

Wide-brim hats aren't just for the rootin'-tootin' set. The dramatic shape inherently makes a statement, and IMO, adds a dose of West Coast energy that is effortlessly chic. Whether felt or woven, these Free People picks are a signature piece in the making.
Free People
Arrow Woven Packable Hat
$48.00
Free People
Free People
Wythe Leather Band Felt Hat
$68.00
Free People
Free People
Wishful Thinking Packable Wide Brim Hat
$68.00
Free People
DashDividers_1_500x100

Berets

Channel French girls (or more specifically, French girls who live in Brooklyn) with a perfectly slouchy beret that feels chic, polished, and modern.
Free People
Du Jour Beret
$28.00
Free People
Free People
Rainy Day Boucle Beret
$38.00
Free People
Free People
Phoebe Slouchy Lieutenant Cap
$38.00
Free People
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.

More from Shopping

R29 Original Series

AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT