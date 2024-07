It’s summer — it’s hot, it’s humid, it’s sticky. The last thing you want to do is spend precious time and energy thinking about what to wear , which is why you’ll find me living in matching sets all season long. Chances are, I’ll be wearing the same brand every time: Free People (or FP Movement , the in-house activewear line). Why? Simply, they do the best co-ords on the market that tick all the right boxes: high-quality, functional and comfortable designs that are also on-trend and versatile. For example, my beloved Hailee Sweater Set , $128, which I now own in three colors and that I’ve worn on a flight, to the beach, out for brunch, to a music festival, and to lounge in whilst recovering from said music festival; all in the last month alone (it was a major hit at Glastonbury FYI, I got lots of compliments). It’s probably the coziest item in my closet.