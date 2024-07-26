All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
It’s summer — it’s hot, it’s humid, it’s sticky. The last thing you want to do is spend precious time and energy thinking about what to wear, which is why you’ll find me living in matching sets all season long. Chances are, I’ll be wearing the same brand every time: Free People (or FP Movement, the in-house activewear line). Why? Simply, they do the best co-ords on the market that tick all the right boxes: high-quality, functional and comfortable designs that are also on-trend and versatile. For example, my beloved Hailee Sweater Set, $128, which I now own in three colors and that I’ve worn on a flight, to the beach, out for brunch, to a music festival, and to lounge in whilst recovering from said music festival; all in the last month alone (it was a major hit at Glastonbury FYI, I got lots of compliments). It’s probably the coziest item in my closet.
So, not wanting to gatekeep my downtime fave, I’ve rounded up the very best of Free People’s matching sets. The cream of the crop, if you will — each of which can take you from the sofa to socializing, no sweat (it’s all about the styling folks).
If you own just one matching set, it should be this one — an ultra-versatile linen-blend cami top and flowy, wide-leg pants situation that can take you from a work meeting to a dinner date, and that will save your vacation packing. This is especially thanks to the high-cut sides of the camisole and the subtle flash of skin they offer. A flattering design choice that sets it apart from your typical linen co-ord (pun not intended).
Love the high-cut-side camisole design of the Sightseer Linen Set, but after something better suited to summer workouts? Free People has got you covered with this lightweight athleisure co-ord.
The name speaks for itself here. This sporty, light-knit set is especially perfect for WFH, post-workout recovery, running errands or if you’ve been hunting for a summer alternative to your usual sweatpants.
If, like me, you live in bike shorts and an array of ratty old t-shirts in the summer, this is a welcome refresh and upgrade that’s just as comfy but makes you look much more put together.
This feels just as cozy as your PJs, but the strapless, bandeau-style top elevates everything. Add a pair of heels and statement earrings and you have yourself a casual-cool look for a destination wedding.
The elasticated, tapered ankles and cropped design of the top make this set ideal for low-impact yoga.
This set is made with 100% cotton, which means it’s lightweight, breathable and super soft — exactly what you need during a heatwave.
The open, waffle knit of this set is genius: it keeps you warm and toasty when you need it, but is also super breathable and so is perfect for summer loungewear. The texture also elevates the set, so it’s easy to dress up for more structured events (this is my go-to hangover brunch outfit when paired with sneakers and a boxy leather jacket).
This set screams old-school glamour, all thanks to the high-neck, peplum cut of its vintage-inspired vest. Pair with cat eye sunnies and a fabulous updo for a slice of Meredith Blake in The Parent Trap chic.
Early morning flight? This set is basically pajamas in disguise that you can also wear on the plane and to the beach once you touch down. Genius.
This is another of my personal faves. I’ve treated myself to two different colorways and have been alternating them all summer as my sleepwear. The material is super light and breathable, and I love the oversized, loose fit of the T-shirt.
Pack this for vacation with your favorite heeled sandals, and you have your beach bar look sorted.