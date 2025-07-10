Margaret Dabbs’ Miracle Foot Cream is miles ahead of the brand’s Intensive Hydrating Foot Lotion, which I found far too thin to make a difference to my parched soles. However, its main ingredient is petrolatum (aka petroleum jelly), so it’s thick, slow to absorb and leaves a greasy residue on toes and hands. It’s a before-bed-with-socks kind of product, rather than one to slather on before slipping into sandals. What really sets it apart from other foot creams, though, is its focus on foot and toenail hygiene, thanks to a generous dose of antifungal and antibacterial tea tree oil (no wonder so many pedicurists I know keep it in their kits). It also contains exfoliating salicylic acid, which does the work of a foot file without the risk of overdoing it — great if you can get past the slippery feel.