From the newly blooming cherry blossoms to the slight rise in temperatures, all signs point to everyone’s favorite season — spring — moving full steam ahead. This means that Mother’s Day will arrive before we know it (May 8, in case you were wondering), and if you’ve been racking your brain for the perfect gift that symbolizes your endless gratitude for your awesome mama, then you are not alone. The ever-popular options of F-L-O-W-E-R-S is a tried-and-true gift, but why not showcase your eternal affection with something even better — a subscription of fresh blooms every. Single. Month?
More and more florists are getting into the subscription-model game, with reader-favorite florists like Bouqs and online greenhouses like the Sill offering monthly deliveries of their cheer-inducing stems and green friends. Ahead, we’ve rounded up some top online retailers perfect for any of your flowery needs, from a flower subscription service that lets you customize your floral choices to one-off same-day delivery of lush blooms. Is the mother figure in your life more of a pink peony lady? Perhaps she’s a sucker for some classically elegant tulips? It’s hard to go wrong when giving the gift of lovely flowers. Scroll on to be just a little bit closer to seeing a wide, toothy grin on your mama’s face.
Advertisement
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
Flower & Plant Subscription Services
If you’re looking to up the ante this Mother’s Day and send a message of love all year long, there are plenty of online florists that will deliver fresh bouquets to your mom’s door every month.
UrbanStems
UrbanStems prides itself on claiming to create "one-of-a-kind arrangements you won't find anywhere else," and the company stands out for its coast-to-coast, next-day flower delivery service and same-day service in New York City and Washington, DC. There is no middleman when it comes to the production of bouquets, because UrbanStems works directly with Rainforest Alliance Certified farms to make sure the blooms they sell are up to par. Subscriptions start at $55 for a “classic” size, and orders can be sent out weekly, bi-weekly, or monthly, depending on preference.
Shop UrbanStems
Shop UrbanStems
Bloomsybox
Bloomsybox has a solid subscription program that starts off at $44.99 per monthly delivery (for the 22- to 24-stem “original” size) and goes up to $54.99 for 27 - 34 stems (the “premium” tier), and you can also opt for weekly or bi-weekly deliveries at similar price points. You cannot custom pick the blooms in a Bloomsybox subscription, but the site offers curated assortments; including a rose box, a houseplant series, and a bouquet inspired by the New York Botanical Garden. You can also select a "pet safe" floral option that follows all the guidelines set by the ASPCA regarding harmful varieties. Next day delivery is available, as long as you order by 1pm EST.
Shop Bloomsybox
Shop Bloomsybox
Advertisement
Bouqs
Bouq is the hip sibling amongst all the flower delivery services. The website is fresh and modern, and the subscription stands out compared to other options in the market, with more competitive pricing and the ability to customize your bouquets. Subscriptions start at $40 dollars per delivery (for 10 - 16 stems) and go all the way put to $65 for 30 - 45 stems. You can choose from bouquet size and frequency of delivery as well.
Shop Bouqs
Shop Bouqs
FLOWERBX
If you are an NYC dweller, good news for you! FlowerBX is a boutique delivery service that does same-day shipping for NYC orders. If a subscription is more your vibe, there are weekly, bi-weekly and monthly options to choose from. Delivery for subscriptions runs anywhere from $75 for a curated assortment of tulips to $120 for a “premium” assortment that includes the “finest and rarest varieties of seasonal flowers available.” Ooh la la. Shipping (a $25 value) is always free on subscription orders.
Shop FlowerBX
Shop FlowerBX
The Sill
Although we are all about blooms, some people prefer to decorate their homes with lots of greenery. For those of you whose moms are also plant moms, perhaps a subscription gift from The Sill’s digital greenhouse might be the best bet for a Mother's Day gift. You can choose from three-month or six-month subscriptions. There are also options for choosing exclusively plants that won't cause harm to any pets you may have. All subscriptions are monthly, with each delivery ranging from $50 - $65.
Advertisement
1-800-Flowers
As far as flower deliveries go, 1-800-Flowers, is a tried and true favorite that most people who love gifting or receiving flowers have leaned onto at some time or another. This site boasts a large assortment of blooms, but it also sells treats and drinks ( wine anyone?) that can accompany a bouquet in some of its pre-made sets/gift baskets. If you’re interested in adding the brand’s tried-and-true blooms to your mom’s monthly rotation, check out the subscription options that start at $33.99 for a “fresh market” bouquet up to $54.99 for two dozen roses. (If a monthly delivery of two dozen roses doesn’t wow your mom, we don’t know what will.)
Shop 1-800-Flowers
One-Off Flower & Plant Delivery Services
If you came here to browse one-time deliveries, you’ve scrolled to the right place. Ahead, we’ve rounded up some reader-favorite florists that don’t offer subscriptions, but do specialize in quick-turnaround and affordable one-off bouquets and blooms.
Bloomscape
While Bloomscape is primarily a plant retailer, there are a solid amount of florals that will liven up the life of anyone wanting to add a bit of sunshine to their gardens. Flowery picks for the green thumb in your life do not ship in full bloom, but flowers will quickly reach maturity once they arrive. Potted bloom kits are anywhere from $50-$100.
Shop Bloomscape
Shop Bloomscape
Advertisement
From You Flowers
For You Flowers has a wide array of sunny blooms for any gifting affinities. A beautiful bouquet sent and delivered to your mother figure on her special day can happen for as little as $39.99 per delivery. In particular, the digital florist also specializes in bespoke bouquets that can involve anything from a balloon and flower mixed bouquet option or a chocolate bouquet.