The Best Flannel Shirts That Are Lesbian-Approved — Starting At Just $10

While it's true lesbians wear flannels regardless of weather, their official comeback season is finally here for everyone else. Finding a good soft flannel button-up at a reasonable price is hard work, and if you don't have a stylish lesbian near you, let me be your lesbian fairy godmother. From soft Amazon shirts with over 70K reviews for under $15 to cropped trendy ones by Madewell for under $100, this is the roundup you need if you're on that flannel hunt. Trust me, I've got you absolutely covered. My credentials? Not only am I clearly a shopping writer, but I'm also a fellow flannel-wearing stereotypical lesbian. Enough said. Whether you're looking for an affordable one that'll ship the next day or a truly elevated classic, keep on scrolling for 16 of my favorite flannel shirts across the internet.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Under-$15 Flannel Shirts
With over 70K reviews and a near-perfect rating, this men's flannel button-up from Amazon is described as "super-soft," and of course, it's under $15. But if Amazon isn't your vibe, there are plenty of classic options at Forever21, H&M, and Walmart.
Under-$25 Flannel Shirts
Whether it's H&M, Nordstrom Rack, or Hollister, these under-$25 flannel button-ups are stylishly oversized and crazy affordable. Take your pick from vibrant colorful or chic neutrals that go with everything.
Under-$50 Flannel Shirts
From reader-favorite retailers like Quince or classic ones like Urban Outfitters, these flannels are all about looking expensive without spending the big bucks.
Under-$100 Flannel Shirts
Looking for flannels that will last you for several years? These are it. You'll love our under-$100 picks from Madewell, Anthropologie, Everlane, and J.Crew
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.