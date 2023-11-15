The Best Fashion Gifts For Brides-To-Be

As a newly-engaged fashion writer, I have switched my holiday wish list priorities this year. While in the past I would’ve wanted a new pair of fancy shoes or a luxury face mask, I’m now craving presents that will be part of my upcoming nuptials (hint hint).
Part of that has to do with the fact that weddings are expensive. And while brides want a say in big purchases — like a gown or bachelorette dress — style-forward, nuptial-minded products will be a welcome surprise for all who are planning on walking down the aisle. These can vary from earrings to wear on one of the many occasions leading up to the wedding to a robe (or a bridal jersey!) to get ready in day-of. As a bonus, in addition to treating your soon-to-be-married friend in the moment, choose right and you may see the gift part of the big day. A beauty gift set could never.
Ahead, fashionable gifts that a bride like me wouldn't mind finding under the Christmas tree this year.
