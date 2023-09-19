Calling All Sneakerheads — Here Are The Best Fall 2023 Sneaker Trends

Not to call anyone out, but it's time to purge crusty sneakers caked with dirt from our closets. Fortunately, we have the best fall sneaker trends of 2023 to look to. Our list is here to save you from endless scrolling, whether you're teetering on trying the silver trend or searching for a new pair of white shoes. And if you're a sneakerhead who knows all, you might be surprised to see a shoe that you missed on our list.
This season's must-haves should, of course, be fashionable and elevate fall outfits, but they should also prioritize comfort and be easy to walk in. That's why we have no-fuss sporty kicks like the beloved Adidas Sambas, along with retro-inspired silhouettes crafted from New Balance and breathable, lightweight canvas options from Cariuma. As the saying goes, "Good shoes take you to good places." Find your next pair in the best fall sneaker trends of 2023, ahead.
Sporty Silhouettes
Sporty silhouettes are hitting the streets, and people are here for it. Basketball shoes, tenniscore ones, and even soccer, we'll take them all — specifically the Adidas Sambas. By now, you've seen the surge of Adidas Sambas all over your TikTok feeds. The trendiest shoe of 2023 has become a signature piece for collabs from brands like Sporty & Rich to Wales Bonner and celebs like Pharrell Williams. The shoe has easily become a staple within fashion enthusiasts' wardrobes along with the brand's Gazelles.
Retro-Inspired Kicks
Stroll into the new season in a new pair of vintage-inspired sneakers. There are '70s-style Nike kicks along with sleek New Balances for everyday wear. If you're feeling extra luxe, Chloé's Nama sneakers are stylish with their colorful embroidered threads and chunky ribbed soles.
Shiny Metallic Sneakers
Silver metallic is the electrifying shade of 2023, and you'd be surprised to know that this year's party shoes aren't platform heels, but shiny metallic sneakers. If you prefer a little more color, there are also bronze and pink metallic styles. Veja's Campo Sneakers has a subtle style for those who are dipping their toes into the foil-like trend and Naturalizer has low tops meant to shimmer with every step.
Lightweight Canvas Sneakers
We understand the first few weeks of fall can still be hot, which is why we have lightweight, breathable options like canvas sneakers. The versatile styles above are not only easy to style year-round, but they also make suitable travel shoes. The timeless sneakers are a trusty pair that people steadily rely on.
(Not Your Dad's) Running Shoes
Where once gray chunky dad shoes were all the hype, pigmented futuristic sneakers are taking their place. Gorpcore is back, and it'll have you running for any hyper-sporty kicks laced with a statement hue or pigmented tints. Take your pick from a fall-esque yellow pair from Loewe or a vibrant rainbow design from Saucony.
