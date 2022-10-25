We all knew Maison Margiela's iconic "By The Fireplace" had to be included here. If you don't already know all about this classic fall scent, here are all the notes deets: It starts off with pink pepper, orange flower petals, and clove oil with middle notes of a chestnut accord, guaiac wood oil, and cade oil, and finishing off with a vanilla accord, Peru balsam, and cashmeran. The perfume is perfect if you're looking for a cozy and intimate warm fragrance instead of something floral and overly sweet.