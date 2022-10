"Slow and steady wins the race." "The early bird catches the worm." Adages often stand the test of time across the centuries not just because they're catchy, but because they continue to ring true. If we could humbly submit our own adage we think worthy of repeating, it would be this: "As soon as the weather is chilly, your perfumes should be warm ." Whether you're building your collection or you already have your signature spicy fragrance , it never hurts to add another one to keep everyone guessing. Embrace the current Scorpio season, let your scent be mysterious, and expect heads to turn as you walk by. Whether it's classic fragrances like Black Opium or REPLICA: By The Fireplace or indie genderless perfume brands like Snif and DedCool , there's something here for everyone. Below are five absolute must-have perfumes in the spicy and warm scent family, from vanilla-sweet to smokey.