We Tested $454 Worth Of Face Wash — & These Were The Top 5

In an effort to determine the best face wash of 2019, the Refinery29 internal testing team tried $454 worth of cleansers. We drained foams, exfoliating gels, and bottles of charcoal water, plus put our waterproof mascara to the test against unscented balms and biodegradable towelettes. All of that's to say that this year most definitely showed serious innovation in both the packaging and formulation of the once-boring cleanser category.