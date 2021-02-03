According to board-certified dermatologist Ryan Turner, MD, of Turner Dermatology in New York City, the under-eye area is extremely delicate compared to the rest of your face, which means it requires special care. "The skin is thin and responsive to fluid shifts in the face," Dr. Turner explains. "The fragile capillaries in the skin also contribute to darkness under the eye."
Because of the sensitive nature of the eye area, specific ingredients and doses are recommended to treat it. "Dedicated ingredients such as vitamin K oxide, caffeine, potent antioxidants, hyaluronic acid, and retinoids are important to address concerns in that area," Dr. Turner says. That's why finding a good eye cream is necessary to keep the skin there healthy and radiant.
The category is filled with a ton of formulas, from high-end to mass market, but the real task is picking out the effective from the expendable. If you feel like you're drowning in a sea of options when shopping for eye creams, we went straight to the source and asked the no-B.S. dermatologists we trust to give us their unfiltered opinions on the formulas that actually work, ahead.
