Go Green This Spring With These Under-$200 Emerald Jewelry Pieces

Karina Hoshikawa
Diamonds may be a girl’s best friend, but during May? You can’t beat the month’s iconic birthstone, the emerald — which, ICYMI, is having a major moment. According to gemstone lore, emeralds symbolize qualities like wit and grace. (Cleopatra was reportedly a fan since emeralds were thought to encourage fertility and immortality.) But all those things aside, it certainly doesn’t hurt that emeralds, with their naturally verdant hue, are just plain stunning.
Even if you’re not celebrating a birthday this month, we’re making a case for fully embracing the green gemstone this season and beyond. And whether you’ve got a studded earscape of bling or love to layer dainty necklaces and bracelets, there are endless ways to rock emeralds. Ahead, scope out some under-$200 pieces that we’re adorning ourselves with ASAP.
DashDividers_1_500x100_3

The Clear Cut Gemstone Mini Studs, $160

Shop This
The Clear Cut
Gemstone Mini Studs
$160.00
The Clear Cut
These extra-dainty mini studs come in 0.05, 0.10, and 0.15-carat sizing to pair perfectly with your existing array of piercings.
Shop The Clear Cut

Gorjana Emerald Pavé 11 mm Huggie, $165

Shop This
Gorjana
Emerald Pavé 11 Mm Huggie
$165.00
Gorjana
Bring the dazzle factor with a pavé-studded emerald huggie.
Shop Gorjana

Aurate Toi et Moi Gemstone Mini Vintage Necklace, $152

Shop This
Aurate
Toi Et Moi Gemstone Mini Vintage Necklace
$152.00
Aurate
Pair two stones of your choice with this customizable necklace, which features pear- and emerald-cut gems for a truly personalized look.
Shop Aurate

Savvy Cie Jewels Sterling Silver Cubic Zirconia Halo Ring, $50

Shop This
Savvy Cie
Sterling Silver Cubic Zirconia Halo Ring
$50.00
Nordstrom
Go bling or go home with a dramatic cocktail ring surrounded by an oval halo of sparkly cubic zirconia stones.
Shop Savvy Cie Jewels

Kate Spade New York My Love May Heart Pendant Necklace, $58

Shop This
Kate Spade New York
My Love May Heart Pendant Necklace
$58.00
Nordstrom
It's no heart of the ocean, but this sweet, heart-shaped emerald pendant is a thoughtful trinket to show someone special how much you care.
Shop Kate Spade New York

Miansai 3mm Arbor Cuff, $200

Shop This
Miansai
3mm Arbor Cuff
$200.00
Miansai
This geometric gold vermeil cuff is bookended with teeny-tiny emerald stones and can even be monogrammed for a just-for-you touch.
Shop Miansai

Baublebar Bennett 18K Gold Tennis Bracelet, $78

Shop This
BaubleBar
Bennett 18k Gold Tennis Bracelet
$78.00
BaubleBar
For a modern take on the timeless tennis bracelet, we love this Baublebar version reimagined with a stunning strand of emeralds.
Shop Baublebar

Stone & Strand Marquise Emerald Bracelet, $190

Shop This
Stone & Strand
Marquise Emerald Bracelet
$190.00
Stone & Strand
There's something so elegant about a marquise cut, and we love that this bracelet allows for the solo emerald to be the star of the show.
Shop Stone & Strand
