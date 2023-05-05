Go Green This Spring With These Under-$200 Emerald Jewelry Pieces

Diamonds may be a girl’s best friend, but during May? You can’t beat the month’s iconic birthstone, the emerald — which, ICYMI, is having a major moment. According to gemstone lore, emeralds symbolize qualities like wit and grace. (Cleopatra was reportedly a fan since emeralds were thought to encourage fertility and immortality.) But all those things aside, it certainly doesn’t hurt that emeralds, with their naturally verdant hue, are just plain stunning.
Even if you’re not celebrating a birthday this month, we’re making a case for fully embracing the green gemstone this season and beyond. And whether you’ve got a studded earscape of bling or love to layer dainty necklaces and bracelets, there are endless ways to rock emeralds. Ahead, scope out some under-$200 pieces that we’re adorning ourselves with ASAP.
These extra-dainty mini studs come in 0.05, 0.10, and 0.15-carat sizing to pair perfectly with your existing array of piercings.
Bring the dazzle factor with a pavé-studded emerald huggie.
Pair two stones of your choice with this customizable necklace, which features pear- and emerald-cut gems for a truly personalized look.
Go bling or go home with a dramatic cocktail ring surrounded by an oval halo of sparkly cubic zirconia stones.
It's no heart of the ocean, but this sweet, heart-shaped emerald pendant is a thoughtful trinket to show someone special how much you care.
This geometric gold vermeil cuff is bookended with teeny-tiny emerald stones and can even be monogrammed for a just-for-you touch.
For a modern take on the timeless tennis bracelet, we love this Baublebar version reimagined with a stunning strand of emeralds.
There's something so elegant about a marquise cut, and we love that this bracelet allows for the solo emerald to be the star of the show.
