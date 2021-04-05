Egg Vibrators Are Spring’s Hottest Sex Toy

The whole spring-cleaning thing is often discussed in reference to our spaces and wardrobe staples — but, what about our sex toys? If your pleasure coterie is in need of a seasonal refresh, then we found the most fitting purchase for the occasion: egg vibrators.
As more and more sexual wellness brands continue to release versions of these petite personal massagers, the popularity of the egg vibe is quickly rising. Beloved for their soft shape and compact size that can fit in the palm of a hand, the toy's versatile design is made to stimulate everywhere from the G-spot to the clitoris and even the nipples gently yet effectively. From Maude's newest creation to Amazon hidden gems, we've hunted down the best egg vibrators worth throwing into your baskets (and your bedrooms) this spring.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
