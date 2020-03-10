The Coolest Ear Cuffs That Don’t Require A Piercing

Sure, constellation piercings may appear cool — but what about in practice? In reality, the effortless look involves a lot of needles, heal time, and investments in both the service and the actual jewelry pieces. So, to save ourselves some pain and pennies, we're turning our attention to ear cuffs.
In addition to being among the top jewelry trends of the year (according to Etsy), cuffs are also the ultimate low-commitment earring for those not yet ready to go the more permanent piercing route. Plus, there are tons of styles at widely varying price points — from the most minimalist to pearl-studded and even auricular accessorizing (as you catch up on new episodes of The Daily).
Without further ado, our roundup of the best-of-the-best ear cuffs ahead.
