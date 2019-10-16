7 Editor-Approved Lipsticks You Can Get At The Drugstore This Fall

Adulting is indulging in things that make you happy but broke. Traveling, socializing, and shopping — whether it be for furniture, locally grown groceries, or an investment crossbody bag — can set you back some serious coin. But luckily, quality makeup doesn’t have to be on the list of things that bring you joy and your bank accounts grief, thanks to the drugstore beauty aisle.
There’s a wave of new hair and makeup lining the shelves at mass retailers for fall, and among the products we’re hoarding is lipstick. Not only is fall the best time to pull out new, vampy shades, but some of our favorite brands have fresh formulas that deliver great quality — and won’t damage your debit card.
Ahead, we asked our Refinery29 editors to share the lipsticks they'll be hoarding this season, from dark tones to sheer washes. Good luck not buying them all on your next shopping trip — although — you won’t have to feel too guilty if you do.
