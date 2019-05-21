What To Drink When You're Hungover & Beyond Dehydrated

The morning after drinking a lot of alcohol, you often feel like Spongebob in the episode where he tries to survive without water. "Water, I need it," you might be thinking or croaking to anyone within earshot, as you shrivel up into oblivion.
Alcohol is incredibly dehydrating because it inhibits the hormone vasopressin, which helps your kidneys reabsorb water and stops you from urinating, Brigitte Zeitlin, MPH, RD, CDN, a registered dietitian in New York City told Refinery29. Without vasopressin, you end up going to the bathroom more and losing more water. While this might not be a big deal during happy hour, you'll certainly feel the effects of dehydration — headache, dry mouth, fatigue — when you're hungover, which is why you need water ASAP.
In your quest for liquids, you might come across some drinks that are marketed for hangovers specifically, which seem super appealing in your time of need. But not all drinks are created equal when you're hungover. Here's a selection of beverages to drink that will help nurse your hangover.
Bone broth.
Bone broth.
When you're nauseous and hungover, it's often hard to keep solid food down. Sipping bone broth — liquid from simmered-down animal bones, skin, tendons, ligaments, marrow, and feet — provides helpful nutrients that will build you back up, such as calcium, magnesium, and phosphorus.
Water.
Water.
Plain H2O is your first line of defense while you're drinking, because it essentially slows the effects of intoxication, meaning you'll get less drunk and feel less hungover the morning after. Drinking about a glass of water for every alcoholic drink you have will keep your kidneys working the way that they should be, Aleece Fosnight, MSPAS, PA-C, a urology physician assistant told Refinery29. Then, of course, the morning after drinking you should continue to have water to make up for all the fluid you lost. While you usually end up peeing the water out again, it'll make you feel momentarily better.
Pedialyte.
Pedialyte.
Yes, the medical-grade drink used to help babies after a bout of diarrhea can also be helpful during a hangover. Pedialyte contains the ideal amount of electrolytes (potassium, sodium, and chloride) and carbohydrates to replenish the fluid that you lost by drinking, Alexis Halpern, MD, emergency medicine physician at New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center, told Refinery29. Compared to sports drinks like Gatorade, Pedialyte tends to have even more electrolytes and less sugar. So, while you might feel weird shopping in the baby products aisle of the drugstore, it's worth it.
Coffee.
Coffee.
It's a myth that coffee makes you more dehydrated. While coffee has a slight diuretic effect, it still adds to your daily fluid intake, so it's net positive, according to the Mayo Clinic. If you have a headache accompanying your hangover, or if you're feeling sluggish in general, then the caffeine in coffee could help reduce the pain and make you feel more alive.
Coconut water.
Coconut water.
Coconut water is not the miracle elixir like people believe it to be, but it is high in potassium, an important electrolyte mineral. When you're dehydrated and have been vomiting excessively, it's important to consume electrolytes to rebalance your system, Kelly Pritchett, PhD, RD, CSSD, assistant professor in nutrition and exercise science at Central Washington University told Refinery29. Coconut water usually doesn't contain lots of added sugar, which means it'll be gentle on your stomach, too.
A smoothie.
A smoothie.
You know the scene in Parent Trap when Elizabeth James orders a disgusting hangover smoothie and says, "I think I just drank tar"? Well, she might have been onto something. Eating foods with lots of vitamins and nutrients, including hydrating fruits and vegetables, can help "give your body back the things that it needs and the things that it loses when you drink," Dr. Haplern told Refinery29. If you're having trouble keeping solid foods down during a hangover, a nutrient-rich smoothie might be the way to go.
