A task like ranking Disney movie couples is almost impossible now (do you include Marvel? What about Star Wars? Do sequels count?). No matter how objectively you want to do it, you're just going to have personal preference. For instance, while some might feel like Belle and the Beast are the most romantic couple, others will argue that Beauty and the Beast is more of a cautionary tale about Stockholm Syndrome than love at first growl. Or maybe you once idolized Cinderella and Prince Charming, only to realize that, later in your 20s, there's nothing swoon-worthy about a guy trying to find the identity of his crush by having every gal in town try on a glass slipper.
Not to totally trash our classic Disney duos — they're classic for a reason — but in recent years, we've been introduced to more complex Disney relationships that we can't help but stan. Frozen's Anna and Kristoff are the cutest (we'd list Elsa and her powers as a couple, but we'll stick to living, thinking beings) and Mr. Incredible and Elastigirl from The Incredibles prove that maybe keeping the romance alive in a marriage really isn't that hard!
While this list isn't the end-all-be-all (in fact, if you disagree, feel free to let me know in the comments — I am totally open-minded), I think we can all agree on one thing: We'll always have a special place in our hearts for Disney couples, because no matter how imperfect (or occasionally woefully outdated), they've each got a special, nostalgic place in our hearts.