8 Deep Conditioners That Are Like CPR For Natural Hair

Sometimes our hair stresses us out. From 8-hour wash days to puffy twist-outs, we're often pulling out our hair in aggravation (literally, there's a handful of hair in the comb after every rushed detangling session). But did you ever think that maybe you're stressing your hair out, too? Between regular color appointments, the occasional silk press, and three months straight of protective styles, we get the feeling our hair is, well, sick of us.
You can patch things up with your curls by giving them some extra love with a deep conditioning treatment. Back in the day, we'd have to sit under the dryer for 30 minutes with a plastic cap on when our hair needed special attention. But now, you can treat your curls in the comfort of your own shower.
There are plenty of hydrating salon-quality treatments (at all price points) that reverse the signs of stress — like dryness and tangles — on your hair. Ahead, we rounded up the ones actually worth adding to your stash.
