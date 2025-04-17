Surprise! Damson Madder Is Offering 40% Off Viral Styles

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
If you see an oversized frilly collar or leopard-print vest and immediately think of Damson Madder, then you’re likely a superfan… or simply in the know about the UK brand that’s taking over our Instagram feeds (and the streets). Either way, you’re in luck: The It-girl-approved brand just announced its spring sale, which is packed with (select) viral and bestselling styles at 40% off.
Whether you’re on the hunt for a new milkmaid-esque dress and quilted spring jacket or in the mood for some trendy cargo jeans and an edgy animal-print bag, Damson’s Madder’s sale section is your one-stop shop for it all. You’ll also find tons of matching separates begging to be paired together — plus, whimsical hair accessories to top off your favorite looks.
Read on to upgrade your spring wardrobe with fresh styles while the sale (and stock) lasts.
Damson Madder Dresses On Sale
For breezy spring days, cart up a midi dress that can take you from picnics and garden parties to museum strolls and al fresco dinners. The sunnier weather also has us craving a break from LBDs in favor of white mini dresses — and luckily, several Damson Madder styles featuring eyelet designs, bows, and flouncy collars are on sale.
Damson Madder Jeans On Sale
Get your denim fix with Damson Madder’s lineup of everyday jeans, unexpected cargo silhouettes, and statement patterns like snakeprint. The brand’s popular Drew and Dion styles are offered for under $100 in a few washes and prints, meaning you can find your perfect pair without compromising your vibe (or budget).
Damson Madder Jackets & Vests On Sale
Damson Madder’s sale also offers plenty of standout spring layers, from reversible jackets and denim vests to quilted styles. Plus, checkered- and floral-printed pieces serving all the whimsy.
Damson Madder Matching Sets On Sale
Button-down and trouser coordinates, blouse and skirt combos, trendy polo and jogger pairings — Damson Madder’s matching sets deliver easy, put-together looks (and yes, several are on sale). Bonus: You’ll even find pajama sets for 50% off, perfect for leveling up your stay-at-home style.
Damson Madder Bags & Accessories On Sale
Complete any outfit with Damson Madder’s absolutely adorable accessories. Many of its popular bags — from crossbodies to slings and totes — are discounted. Plus, cherry-on-top picks like hair bows, clips, and scrunchies.
