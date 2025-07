Damson Madder’s Summer Collection Is Vacation-Ready — And On Sale

Ever since Damson Madder burst onto the fashion scene, there’s been a “Damson Maddening” at Refinery29, with at least one editor wearing a piece from the brand at the office at all times. Founded by Emma Hill in 2020, with a slower and more ethical approach to fashion, the brand has since become a go-to source for dopamine dressing. After becoming disillusioned with the high-street category, Hill wanted, as she told Refinery29 last year, “to have a dress or blouse with extra things that are exciting. I wanted people to look and say, ‘Oh my God, where did you get that lovely piece?’ [but] I was disappointed by the quality of the product and the lack of responsibility taken.”