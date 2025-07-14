Damson Madder’s Summer Collection Is Vacation-Ready — And On Sale
Ever since Damson Madder burst onto the fashion scene, there’s been a “Damson Maddening” at Refinery29, with at least one editor wearing a piece from the brand at the office at all times. Founded by Emma Hill in 2020, with a slower and more ethical approach to fashion, the brand has since become a go-to source for dopamine dressing. After becoming disillusioned with the high-street category, Hill wanted, as she told Refinery29 last year, “to have a dress or blouse with extra things that are exciting. I wanted people to look and say, ‘Oh my God, where did you get that lovely piece?’ [but] I was disappointed by the quality of the product and the lack of responsibility taken.”
Since then, the brand has gone from strength to strength, and today you can’t go to any buzzing brunch spot, weekend market, or beer garden without seeing the label’s exaggerated collar blouses, quilted vests in funky prints, or milkmaid dresses. Known for its playful and vibrant style, the brand has gained popularity among celebrities, influencer,s and fashion insiders, with Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma Roberts, and Olivia Rodrigo all regularly spotted in Damson looks.
The brand’s summer 2025 collection includes plenty of Damson trademarks — denim, playful prints, bows and bold colorways — updated for the moment. You’ll find trending cherry red, fruit prints, and corset-inspired lacing on the brand’s clothing, with sizes ranging from 6 to 20. Here are our picks for the warmer months ahead. Bonus: Many of the picks are currently on sale.
Damson Madder New Arrivals: Skirts
Depending on your height, the effortlessly cool Charlotte could be a midi or a maxi. (As someone petite, it’s the latter on me, which I am all for; I’m a sucker for a long skirt.) The sky blue version is ultra-feminine but still laid-back (my sweet spot).
Close up, you can see the embroidery-style flower details on the silky fabric, which is a lovely touch. The ruched panel at the waistline offers multiple points to adjust the fit — something all skirts should have — so you can alter the look and feel depending on the day and look. Pair with a simple white tee and sandals, and you’re Aperol-in-the-park ready.
Damson Madder New Arrivals: Pants, Shorts & Skorts
The utilitarian skort that I used to sport back in high school has been given the Damson treatment. While I wasn’t at first sold on the design, the lightweight denim in a pale wash is not only extremely flattering but also fun to wear. With the appearance of a wrap skirt and practicality of hot pant shorts, the Rory is perfect for a park chill, bike rides, and balmy summer evenings.
Damson Madder New Arrivals: Dresses
I, like many of the brand's fans, fell in love with Damson Madder for its dresses. I have never received so many compliments, been stopped in the street so many times, or felt as comfortable as I have in a Damson Madder dress.
The Angelina midi is my new obsession. Made from 100% organic cotton, it features a fitted, laced bodice and voluminous skirt that creates a satisfying sway with every step. Feminine without feeling saccharine, it includes every girl’s favorite dress feature: pockets. Yes, yes, and yes!
Damson Madder New Arrivals: Swimsuits
If festival season style is anything to go by, bikini tops are now just… tops. In the sweltering heat, why opt for anything other than a swimming top and gym shorts? (We can thank Charli XCX and the Brat Pack for this one.) Made from organic and recycled materials, this bow-adorned bandeau is that kind of bikini top that can be worn as part of a matching swimsuit set or on its own. Structured for support, with a playful design, it begs to be taken to the Italian Riviera — or, in my case, to Spain.
