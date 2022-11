All The Best Cyber Monday Shoe Deals From Designer Heels To Elevated Sneakers

Has your card experienced major love this past weekend with Black Friday? Ours did too. Don't put it back just yet because Cyber Monday sales have stepped up to the plate, and there are way too many deals to pass upon. While we have specific fashion deals from brands like Nordstrom Urban Outfitters , and Anthropologie , we've also scoured the internet for a specific staple we all love: shoes. The Cyber Monday shoe deals we found range from every possible shoe you can imagine, from clogs sneakers , and heels to boots , with select sales of up to 80% off. Did someone say shoe haul?