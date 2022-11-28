The Best Cyber Monday Pet Deals From Chewy, Petco, & More

If you're anything like me, you spoil your pet 365 days a year. (In our house, no Target run is complete without a casual pass by the dog toy aisle.) However, throw in a sale — and not just any sale at that — and we're fully prepared to hand over our credit cards to shower our dogs, kitties, and other fur babies with a fresh haul of treats, toys, clothing, and much more.
All the usual suspects are doing major sales (both Chewy and Petco are up to 50% off) as well as your favorite pet startups and boutique brands, like Fable, Little Beast, and Wild One. (Also on sale: The recently reviewed Pet Teezer from the makers of Tangle Teezer.)
Ahead, scope out the best Cyber Monday pet deals to shop today.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
For more can't-miss shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our Most Wanted newsletter.