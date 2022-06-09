9 Custom Father’s Day Gifts That’ll Secretly Melt Dad’s Heart

Mother's Day equals beautiful bouquets, luxe silk robes, and unique presents mom will cherish forever. Father's Day? The goofiest, most random gifts your bank statement's ever seen. But not all silly items are thoughtless — in fact, some of the best (and kookiest) Father's Day gifts come custom.
We're not necessarily talking engraved jewelry or classy monogrammed towels. Instead, we're carting personalized Spalding basketballs, engraved beef jerky stationery, special coffee table books, and more custom Father's Day gifts made just for him. However, some of these picks can't help but carry some heartfelt charm. Get a kick out of nine of the best custom Father's Day gifts for all kinds of papas, ahead.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.