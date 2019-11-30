Cover Me: These Cover Songs Are Better Than The Originals

What came first, the chicken or the egg? While we may never be able to crack the code on that one, we can definitively say the original always comes before the cover song. But, when a magically good cover comes your way, sometimes it eclipses the original and takes on a life of its own.
The art of making a good cover song is manyfold. It has to feel a little original, with a new twist. It has to give you the same chills as the original so you want to listen again and again. Sometimes a full transformation, like singing a song in a different language or introducing a new arrangement, makes a cover striking. And sometimes, closely echoing the original with a slight twist is what makes a cover song so darn good.
Ahead, some cover songs we have been obsessing over. Swipe on to hear some truly great, and truly original, remakes of excellent songs.