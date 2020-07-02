20 Top-Bought Goods Keeping Us Cool For The Summer

This season's top-bought items all have one major thing in common: they're cool — and we don't mean that in a Jane-Fonda-starring-in-a-Gucci-campaign kind of way. Temperatures are reaching hot-hot heights and Refinery29 readers are carting up goods to keep them cool for the summer. After sifting through purchase data from popular shopping stories, we pulled out the most wanted buys for staying sweat-free during these sizzling times.
Ahead, a master list of R29 readers' favorite Fahrenheit-fighting finds (in the likely event you're sitting in a mini-perspiration puddle right now): from breathable sheets for the crispest of snoozes to antibacterial face masks with moisture-wicking properties. We even came across an under-the-radar fan on super-sale for all you Dyson devotees out there. Sit back, crank up that leaky AC unit, and brace yourselves to handle the heat like a calm, cool, and collected pro.
