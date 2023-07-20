Hey Hot Heads! Chill Out With These 7 Top-Reviewed Cooling Pillows

For the hottest of heads, score a cooling pillow and pillowcase. If silky, moisture-wicking, and antimicrobial fabric sounds dreamy, Rest's Evercool+ threads are the ones for you. For on-site Rest reviewer and verified buyer Jahna B., it was a game changer. "I was skeptical both for the comforter and the pillow cases," she mentions. "Since putting on the pillow cases I haven't woken up with sweat soaked hair once. I used to flip my pillow over and over many times a night. I haven't once since I put on my Rest Pillow Case. Thank you Rest!"