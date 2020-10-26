Honesty hour: We have commitment issues. When our hair was long and thriving, we were itching to jump on the bob bandwagon. And once we did, it only took seeing J.Lo whipping her booty-grazing weave once to make us want hair down to the floor. Don't even get us started on hair color. Every day there's a trendy new technique that surfaces, tempting us to toy with bleach. But we can't have it all at once... or can we?
Thanks to clip-in hair extensions, switching up your style — without the commitment — is super easy. There are endless detachable wefts on the market that add length, enhance volume, or add color to your hair. And unlike some hair extensions, application is as simple as clipping them in and yanking them out at the end of the night.
Having a set of clip-ins in your beauty arsenal is one way to explore your creativity without sacrificing hair health — but it doesn't come cheap. Most wefts will cost you upwards $150 depending on length, color, and quality. So, before you spend all your end-of-year bonus money on hair, we rounded up some of our favorite clip-in brands ahead.
