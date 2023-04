Chunky jewelry is the ultimate easy cool girl trend, and we’re excited that it’s here to stay. It's an impactful way to add some styling to a look in a flash. And as much as we love layering dainty jewelry , sometimes the look (or the clock) calls for a quick statement piece that gets you out the door fast. Of course, as the true maximalist knows, chunky jewelry can also be layered for a real show-stopping look. Whichever path you choose, you can't go wrong. When your outfits need a bit more oomph, adding a chunky chain necklace or chunky domed ring always does the trick. The jewelry style ranges from costume jewelry to fine jewelry , and no matter the price, chunky jewelry is always playful and bold.