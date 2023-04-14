Story from Most Wanted

The Best Chunky Jewelry To Upgrade Your Look — Starting At $30

Chunky jewelry is the ultimate easy cool girl trend, and we’re excited that it’s here to stay. It's an impactful way to add some styling to a look in a flash. And as much as we love layering dainty jewelry, sometimes the look (or the clock) calls for a quick statement piece that gets you out the door fast. Of course, as the true maximalist knows, chunky jewelry can also be layered for a real show-stopping look. Whichever path you choose, you can't go wrong. When your outfits need a bit more oomph, adding a chunky chain necklace or chunky domed ring always does the trick. The jewelry style ranges from costume jewelry to fine jewelry, and no matter the price, chunky jewelry is always playful and bold.
We’ve compiled the best chunky jewelry under the $300 mark across a range of styles, metals, occasions, and more. So if you’re looking to take on 2023 jewelry trends like statement silver, mixed media, and pops of color, read on to find statement pieces you'll want to add to your spring and summer wardrobe. (And for the dainty jewelry inclined, there are more subtle chunky jewelry picks in the mix for you too.)
The Best Chunky Earrings

These chunky earrings aren't your typical studs or delicate hoops. We picked chunky — and even "puffy" — jewelry pieces in a range of styles that could be worn to the grocery store or dressed up for a wedding. Consider adding a statement earring to your collection to help instantly transform your look into a fun and bold one.
The Best Chunky Necklaces

When we think of chunky necklaces, chain styles are the ones that come to mind. But they don't just need to be gold or silver; resin and acrylic links are more whimsical options. Youthful styles like puffy initial necklaces and beaded friendship bracelet-type necklaces are also in right now.
The Best Chunky Bracelets

Bracelets are typically the jewelry piece we feel we can play with and switch up the most. You might as well go all out with the chunky jewelry trend. Everything from clear lucite to freshwater pearls to charms can be super cool and modern interpretations of what our everyday or statement bracelets can look like.
Chunky Rings

Chunky rings may have previously been reserved for cocktail parties, but the novelty style has become more everyday. Whether you want a classic and streamlined style or desire colorful and stackable baubles, there are so many chunky ring options out there that definitely don't look like children's costume jewelry.
