Story from Entertainment

The 55 Best Christmas Movies To Get You Into The Festive Spirit

Alexandra Koster
Last Updated December 1, 2025, 4:41 PM
Ah, Christmas. A time when we string colored lights around our homes, whip out Christmas stockings, bake gingerbread and gorge ourselves on, well, everything. But what's a Christmas without sitting in front of the TV with a glass of champagne in hand, devouring a wholesome, corny or just so bad-it's-good Christmas movie?
Whatever you're looking for — a cheesy rom-com to play in the background while you ice some gingerbread people, a thrilling Christmas horror with an edge, a Christmas musical that'll have you singing along, or you only want to see Vanessa Hudgens in another outlandish Christmas film, we've got you covered.
Ahead, the very best Christmas movies of all time.
