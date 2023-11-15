10 Chocolate Advent Calendars Filled With Truffles, Hot Cocoa, Vegan Sweets, & More

Non-dairy advent calendars are hard to come by, but we found this allergy-friendly (free of dairy, tree nuts, peanuts, soy, and gluten) version that's both in stock and recommended by Amazon customers aplenty. According to one on-site reviewer, "[No Whey Proteins] make holidays 'normal' for kids with dietary restrictions. My daughter is vegan and gluten free and, without No Whey's delicious and fun holiday novelties, she would be stuck with 'grown up' dark chocolate. Instead, she is able to countdown to Christmas with equally fun, more delicious, and much healthier No Whey chocolates."