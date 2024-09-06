Warrant’s “Cherry Pie”, The Runaways’ “Cherry Bomb”, Hozier’s “Cherry Wine”... There’s a reason why so many artists — spanning decades and genres — are inspired by one commonplace fruit. On the one hand, cherries represent the simple sweetness of youth and capture the heady nostalgia of long summer days (life is but a bowl of cherries, after all). On the other, they’re shorthand for sex, seduction, and a loss of innocence (think the sultry lyrics of Lana Del Rey or Twin Peaks’ Audrey Horne tying a cherry stem with her tongue).
In the art world, cherries are symbolic of wealth and decadence. The Dutch Old Masters couldn’t get enough of them in their elaborate still lifes, spilling out of ornate silver dishes with bouquets of flowers. The same can be said for cherry fragrances. A cherry note is never just one thing — it can be sweet and succulent, bright and tart, or deep and indulgent. Whatever it’s mixed with can also completely change the game, whether that’s rich ouds, boozes and spices, earthy leather and wood notes, florals, or other fruits.
Thanks to this versatility and complexity, cherry fragrances have long been topping ‘viral fragrance’ lists (especially our own). In fact, you’d be hard-pressed not to find Tom Ford’s Lost Cherry and Kayali’s Lovefest Burning Cherry in the bathroom cabinets of the coolest people you know. With that in mind, find the very best cherry perfumes ahead — whether you're on a budget or after something more luxury.
All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.