“I don’t personally wear celebrity perfumes, but Ariana Grande’s Cloud perfume is the most memorable celeb-branded fragrance I’ve ever smelled. I got my first whiff a few years ago when I got into the beauty industry and my friend was reviewing it for a perfume story. The smell, as you might guess from the cotton-candy blue glass bottle, is sweet, but it’s actually not overpowering. In her review, my friend described it as ‘safe for adults who want to smell like vanilla and coconut but only kind of.’ When it hit my nostrils, I immediately thought, Oh, I get why people are obsessed with this.” - Megan Decker, Beauty Editor