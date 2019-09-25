CBD Candies You’ll Want To Keep For Yourself This Halloween

Back in 2017, two media reports — one by North Carolina TV station WRAL, another by the New York Daily News — suggested that parents should check their kids’ trick-or-treat goodies to make sure there weren’t any CBD candies in there. Both stories were based on quotes from one parent and one police officer who were concerned about CBD candy packaging, rather than any evidence that any children had received some CBD snacks while going door-to-door.
In fact, there’s one big reason kids don't get CBD candies: they're a lot more expensive than a bag of M&Ms! If I’m shelling out $40 for CBD gummies, I am not sharing them with random children — my friends will be lucky if they get a single piece.
So no, kids aren’t getting CBD candies while they’re out trick-or-treating, and you definitely shouldn’t give them any. But what if you want some CBD candies for your own personal Halloween treat?
Over the past few years, more and more CBD candies and chocolates have arrived on the market. In case you didn't know, CBD is short for cannabidiol. It’s one of many compounds found in cannabis, and unlike tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, it doesn’t get you high. It’s non-intoxicating, even at concentrations beyond what most people would actually take.
So far, the potential health benefits of CBD are mostly unproven: the FDA has approved a drug containing a form of CBD to treat epilepsy, and hasn’t yet weighed in on any other potential benefits. Some studies have shown promising results for treating anxiety and stress , for example, but more research is still needed. However, millions of consumers use CBD products to self-treat anxiety, ADHD, migraines, insomnia, endometriosis, and more.
And while you can take CBD as a tincture or capsule, taking asa gummy or chocolate can be a little bit tastier. Here are some CBD candy options to shop this Halloween.