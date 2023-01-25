10 Incredible Cave Airbnbs You’ll Never Forget Staying At

Whether you are looking to stay at an intimate cabin in the woods or a massive vacation rental home, there is something for every type of traveler on Airbnb. This is especially true if you are searching for a unique experience that you can't easily replicate at a five-star hotel or bed-and-breakfast — like the opportunity to sleep in a real cave.
Make no mistake: There is nothing prehistoric or rustic about these accommodations, even though many of their original structures date back hundreds (or even thousands) of years. These listings have been meticulously upgraded with all the modern touches you can think of, from indulgent four-posted beds to subterranean arcades. You will be wrapped in comfort but still get the best parts about living in a cave. These hideaways are naturally temperature-regulated, so you also never get too hot in the summer. Plus, the complete insulation from outside noise means that you'll get to be with your own thoughts, and relax to the calming soundtrack of water streaming from a nearby creek or waterfall.
Ahead, we have compiled 10 cavernous stays that range from romantic to bucolic to downright kooky. Some of these cave Airbnbs are in Utah and Arizona, while others will take you further afield, to countries like Turkey, Italy, and Greece. One thing's for sure, however. You're about to get some killer views.
