We've seen baggy jeans turn into cargo denim and, most recently, cargo pants . Now we're witnessing the return of cargo skirts. Yes, skirts with pockets in all hues, fabrics, and lengths from mini, midi, to maxi, are back in a real way. The '90s staple is returning to the stage in 2023, with the help of Miu Miu's viral cargo mini skirts and more than a few celebrities honing in on the utilitarian look. Cargo skirts have joined their counterparts as a must-have piece within the street style hub, and we're all here for it.