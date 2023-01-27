We've seen baggy jeans turn into cargo denim and, most recently, cargo pants. Now we're witnessing the return of cargo skirts. Yes, skirts with pockets in all hues, fabrics, and lengths from mini, midi, to maxi, are back in a real way. The '90s staple is returning to the stage in 2023, with the help of Miu Miu's viral cargo mini skirts and more than a few celebrities honing in on the utilitarian look. Cargo skirts have joined their counterparts as a must-have piece within the street style hub, and we're all here for it.
You can't blame fashion enthusiasts for being obsessed with this carefree style either. It's practical, and the detailing adds enough visual interest while still making it easy to pair with classic staples like a white button-down or a silk top. And while 2023's crop of cargo skirts feels decidedly more polished than their mall rat predecessors, you can also go bold with dramatic silhouettes with ruching, zippers, contrast stitching, and knee-high slits. It's time to have fun with all the cargo skirt iterations ahead.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
For more can't-miss shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our Most Wanted newsletter.