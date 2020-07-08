As lockdowns ease, are re-instated, and then ease up again, there's a lot of uncertainty floating around. But, as many offices extend remote employment plans and universities announce virtual classes through the remainder of 2020, it does seem certain that we'll be spending more time at home this fall. Which begs the question: why not do so from the comforts of a cozy cabin?
If you're in need of a change of scenery after who-even-knows-how-many days spent in quarantine, then try some quainter quarters with open nature access to help remedy those life-on-lockdown blues. Since we're not the first to come up with the idea of an extended escape (and we certainly won't be the last), you'll want to start planning your autumn stay away in advance. To help: We lined up 13 of Airbnb's most beautiful cabin rentals available starting in September, so you can beat the telecommuting crowd and book your work-from-forest retreat.
Ahead, find everything from spacious loft-like setups just right for solo getaways to larger properties that can accommodate a fuller quarantine crew.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.