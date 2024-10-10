18 Bubble Skirts To Wear This Fall

The voluminous, hyperfeminine style that dominated summer is no fleeting trend: Its hold on fashion continues into the colder months, proving it’s more versatile than you might think.
The puffy-hemmed bottoms appeared across fall/winter 2024 runways, from Simone Rocha’s demure sheer minis to Molly Goddard’s wide tulle midis. Nicolas Ghesquière doubled down on bubble skirts in Louis Vuitton’s Cruise 2025 collection — and Zendaya gave them her seal of approval at the brand’s spring 2025 show during Paris Fashion Week. Alaïa, meanwhile, introduced funnel-like versions for spring/summer 2025 and Chloé brought out light-toned, embroidered styles.
We know bubble skirts have staying power — they’ve been a statement piece since the ‘80s, when Vivienne Westwood’s punk puffballs and Christian Lacroix’s extravagant, layered skirts were party wear staples. They’re still fun and festive but can also be styled down for more casual activities. Fall calls for a bubble skirt on top of jeans or trousers to channel that Y2K aesthetic, with tights or thermal leggings for extra warmth, or with a matching top for a co-ordinated look. Style with sneakers, heels, or knee-high boots and don’t be afraid to experiment with color and pattern, too.
Ready to find the right bubble skirt for you? Ahead, find 18 styles you can shop now.
All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.