We Tried The Buzziest Brow Gels — & These Are The Best

Finding the right formula for your brows can be tricky. While pomades, pencils, and powders are relatively easy to navigate, you can never be too sure about gels. Will the formula be sticky or chalky? Will the product coagulate on the wand's tip? Do you need a spare spoolie to save you from a goopy formula? So, to cut through the noise, we scoured reviews for the best of the best and put 'em to the test, in the hopes that we can hold off on microblading for a little longer.
We've tested out some of the top-rated and trendiest picks on the market and rounded up our favorites. Click ahead to check out the buzziest brow gels out right now, including the one that just snagged a Refinery29 Beauty Innovator Award — and prepare to reach brow nirvana in no time.
