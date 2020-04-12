Having been blessed with a colossal chest and curves that just won’t quit, I’ve been strapped into an over-the-shoulder-boulder-holder since my 11th birthday. I skipped right past the training-bra stage and settled — extremely awkwardly — into a full C cup just months into middle school. As years passed, my bust grew out of cutesy Victoria’s Secret styles, forcing me to scour through racks of woebegone beige bras, settling for literally anything that appeared to keep my chest in check. Those adorable bralettes, all lacy and sexy, seemed solely for the slimmer set; not an option for the D-plus crowd, and especially for me, a 38H.
My busty sisters can relate, I’m sure; you get home from a long day at the office, and what’s one of the first things you do? Off goes the bra and it feels like bliss. But the lack of support and lift can begin to create its own aches and pains, not to mention heat, sweat, and chafing. (Yay, big boobs are fun!)
Thankfully, bras have evolved since I began my search many years ago. And although the majority of bralettes on the market are still made for those smaller than a D cup, I have actually found several styles that work for me.
The first that I tried was Torrid’s crop lace bralette in a size 2X, which could easily pass for a regular crop top (although it’s fairly sheer, so be warned). The longline band provides a lot of support, and the cups are considerably deeper than I expected. It’s also supremely comfortable; I’ve worn it all day and even fallen asleep in it. Would I go jogging in it? No. Does it offer the same lift and support of a molded-cup underwire bra? Of course not. But does it look like I’m totally braless? Not even close.
Feeling emboldened, I tried another Torrid style, the strappy lace bralette. It embodied exactly what I wanted in a bralette — strappy, sexy, and edgy. It also provided similar support and coverage to the cropped version, so it quickly made its way into my wardrobe rotation. I love to pair it with a low-cut top, allowing the criss-cross neckline to peek out. And the racerback multi-weave design makes dip-back shirts a reality, instead of a dream.
Want to score some bralettes of your own? Click through to see team R29's top picks, and tell us in the comments where you’ve found your favorite styles.
April 11, 2020 update: This story has been updated to include current market curated by the R29 Shopping editors.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.