What Do Sommeliers Really Think Of Boxed Wine?

As consumers become more and more environmentally conscious, boxed wine has made the incredible ascent from trashy to trendy. These wine receptacles are no longer solely associated with discount stores and rousing rounds of "slap the bag" at college parties. But, just because mainstream consumers have moved on to thinking that boxed booze is a practical purchase doesn't mean that those who take wine most seriously are on board.
We asked sommeliers, wine educators, and wine directors from across the country to share their true feelings about boxed wine. Surprisingly, most were open to the trend, and some were as excited about it as the rest of us. Ahead, the wine experts explain their boxed wine opinions and even suggest which brands we should try.
