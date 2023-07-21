How To Buy Confidence-Boosting Lingerie, According To A Boudoir Photographer

At the end of the day, my boudoir shoot did exactly what Ballen told me it would. " It’s actually unbelievably empowering to strip [your clothes] away and to take your vulnerability and turn it into power.," she says. And it's true. By the end of our afternoon together, I eventually became brave enough to take off all my clothes and pose with nothing but a bed sheet (those photos will not be put on the internet, though, sorry!). And by simply pulling the trigger and wearing the lingerie that had once scared me, I started to see the things I love about myself. Instead of focusing on loose skin or brittle hair, I saw the shining smizing eyes of a bonafide sex pot. Even just scrolling through the resulting photos I could see the slow disappearance of my self-consciousness with each layer of lingerie I put on and discarded. Regardless of whether I'd participated in the photo shoot or not, with Ballen's help, my newfound confidence in lingerie is evident. "It shows you the gorgeous you your mirror might not show you," Ballen concludes. And dressing up, exposing yourself to new and skin-baring lingerie "shows you that you are worthy of loving yourself... Because your true self is waiting for you to see how beautiful, sexy and badass she is. And once you see that, it can make you unstoppable."



Grab any and all of Ballen's suggested lingerie looks, and maybe even finally pull the trigger on booking yourself a boudoir photoshoot. It's time to be the most empowered, sexual, and beautiful you you can be. What are you waiting for?