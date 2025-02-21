Kendrick Lamar’s 2025 Super Bowl halftime show was a big moment for a lot of things — bootcut jeans especially. The rapper’s lightwash Celine pair made many of us fall in love with the silhouette all over again, perhaps for the first time since the early aughts.
It was already on our radars as a 2025 denim trend, especially in spring collections. While dramatic flares, baggy cargos, and barrel-leg jeans continue to trend, bootcut jeans present a more subtle option for those of us who want a sleek pair of everyday denim. They’re ideal for fitting over your cowboy boots or pooling around your on-trend clogs — and most don’t have a $1,200 Celine price tag.
We found the best women’s bootcut jeans (in a range of standard, petite, tall, and plus sizes) from some of Refinery29 readers’ favorite brands. Click on to peruse and shop a pair of your own.
All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
