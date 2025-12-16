11 Bookish Gifts For Your BookTok-Obsessed Friend
This holiday season, we’ve found the gifts that feel great to get and even better to give. Shop our collection of editor-approved holiday gift guides here.
We all know someone — or are that someone — who never leaves the house without a book. They take their Goodreads Reading Challenge very seriously, and of course, are constantly in the know of what fellow voracious readers are devouring on #BookTok.
With the holidays upon us, we've compiled the ultimate gift guide for the BookTok connoisseur; from quirky bookmarks to candles inspired by their favorite romantasy series, these creative finds are sure to beat a bookstore gift card any day of the week. (Best of all, these don't just make great gifts for the holidays — revisit this guide if you're ever stumped for a birthday or anniversary gift for the bookworm in your life.) Ahead, 11 gifts that are sure to be a hit this year.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
