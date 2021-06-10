Body Masking Is The New Summer Beauty Trend To Try

You're likely well-acquainted with face masks — both those intended to unclog pores and the ones we've kept in heavy rotation for the past year and a bit — but what about masks for skin below the neck? Enter the body mask: a beauty product that very much exists and is very much about to be a big thing as we enter the hottest of hot girl summers to date.
The concept of the best body masks simple. The same skincare active ingredients found in your favorite serums and moisturizers (like collagen, charcoal, and niacinamide, to name a few) are formulated into larger tubs of beauty goop that's meant to be spread across your arms, legs, decolletage, butt, and elsewhere. Why body masks, you might you ask? Well, whether you're dealing with stubborn body acne, stretch marks, hyperpigmentation, or simply want to indulge in a nourishing beauty treatment, the benefits of body masking are actually kind of endless. Ahead, we've scoped out the best body masks to slather from H2T this summer.
