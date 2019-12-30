As much as we cherish all the resolutions and fresh starts the new year brings, there's a distinct cabin fever-feeling that brews when cooped up during the coldest, darkest time of the year. So, in an effort to create some indoor fun more social than a Netflix marathon this season, we're leaning on the OG of fun-making: the board game.
Hear us out: Board games no longer need to be relegated to lackluster rounds of Yahtzee or exhaustive bouts of Scrabble. These days, the available options are packed full of adult-friendly thrills — from outrageous meme-making cards games to maniacal twists on old classics. Hanging with friends and fam has never felt more freeing than with a sassy round of Sorry! Not Sorry! or the Russian roulette-style Exploding Kittens. So instead of pulling out a dusty Monopoly box from 1998, shake things up with one of the ten, hilarity-inducing games ahead.
