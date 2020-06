It starts slowly as we occasionally notice them just beyond our computer screens, flying by or stopping to perch fleetingly atop a tree branch. Then suddenly we find ourselves seeking them out, willing them to come closer to our sills, and, maybe, to invite some of their friends. So, we take to Google and we search for all the necessary doodads that will tempt them to host their plucky parties just beyond our window panes. Whether we've got pigeons or bluebirds, backyards or fire escapes , and are looking to feel distracted or a little more hopeful, we can always watch the birds.