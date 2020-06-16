Even though we humans may not be able (or in the spirits) to throw a party right now, we can still find delight in a different kind of celebration — the avian kind. All of this increased time at home spent watching the world from our windows has led to a newfound discovery of and uninhibited passion for birds.
It starts slowly as we occasionally notice them just beyond our computer screens, flying by or stopping to perch fleetingly atop a tree branch. Then suddenly we find ourselves seeking them out, willing them to come closer to our sills, and, maybe, to invite some of their friends. So, we take to Google and we search for all the necessary doodads that will tempt them to host their plucky parties just beyond our window panes. Whether we've got pigeons or bluebirds, backyards or fire escapes, and are looking to feel distracted or a little more hopeful, we can always watch the birds.
For those who are looking to host a nearby bird bonanza, we've rounded up our favorite top-rated feeders and houses to help make it happen ahead. And, if you're a beginner who's interested in learning the basics of birding, we've got a 101 guide for that too! Keep calm and chirp on.
