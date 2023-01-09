The home goods industry takes sidekicks seriously. Let's just say, if a bed frame is to Batman as a bedside table is to Robin, furniture fanatics would prefer a feature film about the latter character. Mostly because when it comes to interior design accent tables, chairs, decor, and more are the ones to make or break a living space. If you're in need of a worthy partner in crime for your bed, we found 12 you can trust.
One can easily tell the importance of nightstands by their price tags. In modern times, your average high-quality bedside table markets between $200 to $800 despite being a small, simple nightstand. Of course, we found one reader favorite that falls under-$100 and a couple in the $150-ish range — but, handmade solid wood pieces fitted with fancy drawers, hidden nooks, and unique design elements are investments. Alas, as we said before you can trust the upcoming 12 bedside tables (luxury or otherwise) just as much Batman believes in Robin. Pinky promise.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
